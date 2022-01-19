William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 68,745.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,407 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.47% of Dycom Industries worth $31,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 162,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,554,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 781,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

DY opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 1.55. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $854.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.47%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

