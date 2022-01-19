William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,089,521 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 45,491.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089,521 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.11% of Urban Outfitters worth $32,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,351,000 after buying an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,424,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $131,362,000 after buying an additional 73,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,132,000 after buying an additional 123,034 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,386,345 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,365,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,382,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 88,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $28.05 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.04 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.20.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

