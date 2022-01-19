William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,983 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 840,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.66% of Douglas Dynamics worth $30,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

In other Douglas Dynamics news, Director James L. Janik sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $374,209.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $51.44. The firm has a market cap of $864.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $127.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Douglas Dynamics’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.