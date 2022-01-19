William Blair Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 47,886.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612,201 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.35% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $31,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,399,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,371,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,151,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after acquiring an additional 136,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

NYSE:CTT opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $418.97 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.20. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.85.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.