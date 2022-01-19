William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 1,615 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Ecolab worth $34,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL opened at $213.40 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.