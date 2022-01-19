William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 6,345 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of MongoDB worth $35,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in MongoDB by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in MongoDB by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB stock opened at $387.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.07, for a total value of $2,122,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. increased their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.13.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

