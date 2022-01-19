William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.86. 1,785,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,425. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Global Payments by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 163,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,266,000 after purchasing an additional 391,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

