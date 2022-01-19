Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $180.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $147.78. The stock had a trading volume of 53,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,039. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

