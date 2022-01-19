Wing Finance Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $27.19 million and $1.42 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $12.05 or 0.00028753 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,380,667 coins and its circulating supply is 2,255,667 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

