Wing Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for about $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057855 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.74 or 0.07452434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00063776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,673.13 or 0.99772580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00066941 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

