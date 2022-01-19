WINk Tops One Day Trading Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded flat against the US dollar. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011745 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $294.07 or 0.00702892 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00019298 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

