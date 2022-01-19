Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Short Interest Update

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 36,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.90, for a total transaction of $973,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $766,924.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,559 shares of company stock worth $7,478,367. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 210,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Winmark by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 95,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Winmark by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

WINA stock opened at $219.10 on Wednesday. Winmark has a one year low of $165.82 and a one year high of $277.99. The stock has a market cap of $794.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.95.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

