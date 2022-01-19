Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.23. The stock had a trading volume of 623,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,581. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $103.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wintrust Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Wintrust Financial worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.11.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

