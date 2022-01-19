WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Trading Up 0.9%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) shares were up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.81 and last traded at $42.47. Approximately 72,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 171,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNL. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 244.7% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

