WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 394,326 shares.The stock last traded at $63.34 and had previously closed at $63.94.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39.

Get WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 421.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 60,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.