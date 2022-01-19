Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolf Safe Poor People has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $14,122.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00058580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.08 or 0.07436769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00063567 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,925.54 or 1.00122847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00066752 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007566 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

