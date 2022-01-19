Wolff Financial Management LLC Takes $12.33 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 149,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,333,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 10.7% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average of $82.05. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.