Woodcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $111,654.00 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $468,302.79 and approximately $111,654.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,874.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,122.79 or 0.07457564 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.20 or 0.00330039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.05 or 0.00886111 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00074136 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00010134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.17 or 0.00485184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $109.17 or 0.00260709 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

