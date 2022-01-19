Working Capital Advisors (Uk) Buys 150,000 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,524,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,000.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 37,383 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $663,174.42.

On Thursday, January 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 26,279 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $478,277.80.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 77,717 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,655.82.

On Monday, December 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 150,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 11,579 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85.

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,900.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,955,000.00.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.94. 2,801,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,320. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $35.54. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.90 and a beta of 1.78.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFIX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.