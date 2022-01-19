Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3,245.60

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,245.60 ($44.28) and last traded at GBX 3,258.17 ($44.46), with a volume of 10839 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,280 ($44.75).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,565.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,671.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 7 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

