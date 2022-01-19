Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.94

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 12520 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Wound Management Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

