Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Hits $502.77 on Major Exchanges (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $502.77 or 0.01201786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $170,941.84 and $498.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

