X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Share Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.82

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and traded as low as $37.88. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $37.91, with a volume of 4,838,827 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 2,304.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,046,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 14.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 16.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,676,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,899,000 after acquiring an additional 230,911 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter.

