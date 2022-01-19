Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,163 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Xcel Energy worth $49,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,573,000 after purchasing an additional 440,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,317,000 after buying an additional 4,340,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,289,000 after buying an additional 267,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after buying an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

XEL opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

