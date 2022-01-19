Xend Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $10.06 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $10.06 million and $365,350.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,256,885 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

