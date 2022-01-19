Xensor 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $65,989.00 (XSR)

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Xensor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Xensor has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $65,989.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xensor has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xensor Coin Profile

Xensor (CRYPTO:XSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,641,489,283 coins. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot . Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

Buying and Selling Xensor

