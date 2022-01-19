XTRABYTES Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week (XBY)

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $179,769.03 and approximately $4.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

