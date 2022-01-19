Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Yamaha (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:YAMCY opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. Yamaha has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $69.46.

About Yamaha

Yamaha Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of musical instruments, audio equipment and electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Musical Instruments, Audio Equipment, and Others. The Musical Instruments segment provides piano, strings, percussion, wind, and electronic musical instruments.

