Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.59

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.59 and traded as high as C$1.96. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 342,636 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on Yangarra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.56. The stock has a market cap of C$165.60 million and a P/E ratio of 4.90.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$35.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.1778823 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Yangarra Resources news, Director James Grant Evaskevich acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,998,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,008,156.32. Insiders acquired 41,111 shares of company stock worth $69,544 in the last 90 days.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

