Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post $13.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.72 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $8.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $46.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $83.17 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.
Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $108.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
Further Reading: retirement calculator
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.