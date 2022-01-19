Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to post $13.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.72 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $8.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $46.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.10 million to $47.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $83.17 million, with estimates ranging from $79.13 million to $86.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 70,391 shares during the period. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Yatra Online by 28.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 842,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 186,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yatra Online stock opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Yatra Online has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $108.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.