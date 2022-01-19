Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) Short Interest Update

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the December 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 912,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, Director Matthew A. Doheny bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Carty purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Yellow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yellow by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Yellow during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

YELL stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Yellow has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $569.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yellow will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yellow from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Yellow from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

