Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.14

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.14 and traded as high as C$14.25. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$14.25, with a volume of 2,041 shares.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$394.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.93.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$70.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.7299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

