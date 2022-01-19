YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Stock Holdings Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.07% of YETI worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YETI opened at $68.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.88. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on YETI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 13,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,248,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock valued at $9,411,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

