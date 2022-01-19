Yield Guild Games (YGG) Market Cap Reaches $323.77 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $323.77 million and $31.49 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for about $3.96 or 0.00009454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00063751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.83 or 0.07435858 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,790.66 or 0.99764341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00066393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007636 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games' total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,755,660 coins.

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars.

