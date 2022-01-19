Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Market Capitalization Tops $2.34 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $2.34 million and $156,836.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00057701 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.94 or 0.07441243 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00063307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,719.34 or 0.99790916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00066532 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was first traded on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

