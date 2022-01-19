Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Lessened by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $22,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth $37,000. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,040. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.63 and its 200 day moving average is $127.94. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,333 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

