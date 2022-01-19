Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $289.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to announce $289.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.00 million to $327.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $148.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $956.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.86 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.41.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 20,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,884 shares of company stock valued at $463,110 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,547,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,837 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDEV opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21. Centennial Resource Development has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

