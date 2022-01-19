Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.71 Million

Equities analysts expect Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) to announce sales of $38.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expensify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.84 million and the lowest is $38.57 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Expensify will report full-year sales of $141.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.04 million to $142.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $179.97 million, with estimates ranging from $176.76 million to $183.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Expensify.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million.

Several analysts recently commented on EXFY shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.16. Expensify has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

