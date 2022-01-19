Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Exponent posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPO opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent has a 52 week low of $82.13 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

