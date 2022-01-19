Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Post $0.62 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) will announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.61. FS KKR Capital posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 167.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of FSK stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.20. The stock had a trading volume of 783,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,041. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. FS KKR Capital has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,531 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1,927.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

