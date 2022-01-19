Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.50. Hudson Pacific Properties posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.02. The stock had a trading volume of 905,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -416.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,666.39%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

