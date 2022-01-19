Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) to Post $1.87 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the lowest is $1.83. UMB Financial posted earnings of $3.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.47 to $7.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $317.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

UMBF stock opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $112.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346 in the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 47.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

