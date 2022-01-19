Zacks: Analysts Expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.63) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.52). ALX Oncology posted earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

In related news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,284.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,411,728.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth about $74,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 27.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $679.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.32.

ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

