Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Cardlytics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 720%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.42). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $64.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.40 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 50.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.14.

In other news, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $1,048,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 56,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.73 per share, with a total value of $3,564,004.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 168,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,122,880 and sold 112,037 shares valued at $8,670,573. Insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,760,000 after buying an additional 111,838 shares in the last quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% in the second quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,029,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after buying an additional 181,266 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,807. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.36. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $161.47.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

