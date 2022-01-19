Zacks: Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Earnings of $4.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to post $4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.69. HCA Healthcare reported earnings per share of $4.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $17.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $18.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.53.

Shares of HCA traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,368,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,498. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The stock has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

