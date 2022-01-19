Zacks: Analysts Expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce $282.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.70 million and the lowest is $279.09 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $256.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 27,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 103,960 shares during the last quarter.

TWNK opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.61. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.