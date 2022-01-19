Zacks: Analysts Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.99. HP reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 7,245,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630,734. HP has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $39.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

