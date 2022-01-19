Zacks: Analysts Expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. MarineMax reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $7.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.47. 346,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04. MarineMax has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $70.89. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.71.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $277,085.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 898,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,775,000 after buying an additional 135,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 32.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,553,000 after buying an additional 78,764 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 25.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,632,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

