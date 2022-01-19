Zacks: Analysts Expect TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $209.49 Million

Analysts forecast that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce $209.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $206.60 million to $212.38 million. TriMas reported sales of $188.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $857.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $854.80 million to $860.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $882.41 million, with estimates ranging from $863.00 million to $901.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRS. TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TriMas by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TriMas by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in TriMas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.70. TriMas has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $38.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.26%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

