Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Post $0.86 EPS

Brokerages expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. AMERISAFE reported earnings of $1.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMSF shares. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 661.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 44.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 121.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 35.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSF opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $67.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

